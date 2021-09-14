Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
September 14, 2021 | Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha speaks to the press at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi/Ministry of Education

CURRICULUM REFORM

Magoha vows continued CBC implementation, says criticism unfounded

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – Education Secretary Prof George Magoha has told off Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) critics saying the program rolled out in 2018 is being implemented by very competent technocrats.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kenya Editors Guild on Tuesday, Magoha affirmed that the implementation of the new  2-6-6-3 curriculum would continue despite opposition from some quarters as the key implementers were happy with it.

“We have no apologies to make to anybody, this competency-based curriculum is here to stay. In my life it’s the most transformative thing I have seen. I used to be worried that our teachers will compromise it. Even the teachers love it,” noted Magoha.

“To portray government as if it does nothing, Ladies and gentlemen is being unfair. Don’t demonize me for saying so, the facts are there” he continued.

Education stakeholders had poked holes on the reviewed curriculum with issues centred on quality assurance, teacher preparedness, the availability and adequacy of teaching materials, the level of engagement between teachers and parents, as well as the challenges faced by head teachers and teaching staff in implementing CBC.

Magoha vehemently defended the CBC curriculum saying no school is lagging behind. He challenged those with contrary information to come forth and present their evidence.

“In my assessment I have been close to 500 schools across the nation. I have never found a CBC classroom not being attended too by a competent teacher. So, what the hell are you people talking about?” posed Magoha.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi had threatened to present a petition challenging CBC with a suit expected to be filed by Friday, September 17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement on Twitter, Havi said the petition is  informed by cries from parents, guardians and teachers.

“The education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with our children and their future as is our leadership,” Havi tweeted.

 

 

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the latest bulletin!
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KICD says CBC assignments should be within ability and not costly

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has asked teachers to refrain from giving assignments that are costly to parents,...

2 days ago

Kenya

Training underway for 106,320 tutors in readiness for CBC rollout in Grade IV – TSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has this week started a massive training exercise for 106, 320 teachers in preparation...

December 18, 2019

Kenya

Magoha dismisses claims NEMIS database being phased out, says centralized data system great success

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof  George Magoha on Monday said that the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) will be...

December 17, 2019