Magoha vows continued CBC implementation, says criticism unfounded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – Education Secretary Prof George Magoha has told off Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) critics saying the program rolled out in 2018 is being implemented by very competent technocrats.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kenya Editors Guild on Tuesday, Magoha affirmed that the implementation of the new 2-6-6-3 curriculum would continue despite opposition from some quarters as the key implementers were happy with it.

“We have no apologies to make to anybody, this competency-based curriculum is here to stay. In my life it’s the most transformative thing I have seen. I used to be worried that our teachers will compromise it. Even the teachers love it,” noted Magoha.

“To portray government as if it does nothing, Ladies and gentlemen is being unfair. Don’t demonize me for saying so, the facts are there” he continued.

Education stakeholders had poked holes on the reviewed curriculum with issues centred on quality assurance, teacher preparedness, the availability and adequacy of teaching materials, the level of engagement between teachers and parents, as well as the challenges faced by head teachers and teaching staff in implementing CBC.

Magoha vehemently defended the CBC curriculum saying no school is lagging behind. He challenged those with contrary information to come forth and present their evidence.

“In my assessment I have been close to 500 schools across the nation. I have never found a CBC classroom not being attended too by a competent teacher. So, what the hell are you people talking about?” posed Magoha.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi had threatened to present a petition challenging CBC with a suit expected to be filed by Friday, September 17.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement on Twitter, Havi said the petition is informed by cries from parents, guardians and teachers.

“The education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with our children and their future as is our leadership,” Havi tweeted.