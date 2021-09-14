Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Magoha Vows Continued CBC Implementation, Says Criticism Unfounded

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the latest bulletin!
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COST CUTTING

Schools directed to use projectors in bid to cut printing costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Public Schools were on Tuesday directed to use projectors instead of asking pupils to print materials needed for use...

2 hours ago

CURRICULUM REFORM

Magoha vows continued CBC implementation, says criticism unfounded

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – Education Secretary Prof George Magoha has told off Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) critics saying the program rolled out in 2019...

2 hours ago

MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE

Gynecology mishaps most recurrent of 62 medical negligence claims filed in 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Sixty-two medical negligence claims have been reported to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) in 2021, as...

2 hours ago

COSTLY MISTAKE

Linturi freed in attempted rape case where woman mistook him for her husband

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to attempted...

3 hours ago

World

It’s so declassified: FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order

The FBI has released a newly declassified document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations...

4 hours ago

World

Chinese FM visits Singapore in pushback against US

Singapore, Sep 14 – China’s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong Tuesday during a Southeast Asian tour seen as a...

4 hours ago

SOLAI TRAGEDY

Naivasha court resumes stalled Solai dam case after 3 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The hearing of a case against proprietors of the Milmet Solai Dams which claimed 48 lives in May 2018...

4 hours ago

TEACHER LISTING

TSC advertises 1,995 intern slots for primary, secondary school teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 1,995  internship posts including 1,038 for primary school tutors and 957 for...

5 hours ago