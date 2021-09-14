Magoha vows continued CBC implementation, says criticism unfounded

Popular
NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY
Fifth Estate
Corona Virus
More on Capital News
COST CUTTING
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Public Schools were on Tuesday directed to use projectors instead of asking pupils to print materials needed for use...
CURRICULUM REFORM
NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – Education Secretary Prof George Magoha has told off Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) critics saying the program rolled out in 2019...
MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Sixty-two medical negligence claims have been reported to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) in 2021, as...
COSTLY MISTAKE
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to attempted...
World
The FBI has released a newly declassified document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations...
World
Singapore, Sep 14 – China’s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong Tuesday during a Southeast Asian tour seen as a...
SOLAI TRAGEDY
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The hearing of a case against proprietors of the Milmet Solai Dams which claimed 48 lives in May 2018...
TEACHER LISTING
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 1,995 internship posts including 1,038 for primary school tutors and 957 for...