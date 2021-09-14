Linturi freed in attempted rape case where woman mistook him for her husband

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to attempted rape charges.

Senator Linturi is reported to have sneaked into a couple’s hotel room in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, on January 30 and started touching the unsuspecting woman who assumed it was her husband who had stepped out.

The lady identified as Beryl Akoth told detectives that she went to their room that night and retired to bed without closing the door since her husband had remained behind interacting with friends.

She reportedly heard someone knock at the door at around 3am and since the lights were off, the person, who she assumed was the husband, joined her in bed started touching her inappropriately without uttering a word before they fell asleep.

Police documents indicate the woman realized half an hour later when her furious husband came back that the person in their bed was a stranger.

Their friends who were with them in the hotel responded to the commotion at which point one of them identified the stranger as Senator Linturi.

It was later established that the senator was also a guest in the resort and had a room adjacent to the couple’s room. It remained unclear whether the legislator confused his villa with that of the couple.

The woman claimed Linturi offered to settle the matter amicably offering them Sh200,000 in cash and a Sh800,000 cheque but later reported them for extorting him.

The couple then decided to file an attempted rape charge against the Senator.