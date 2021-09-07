Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Gicheru had been freed on a Sh1 million bond in January following his arrested after voluntarily turning himself in/FILE

ICC

Lawyer Paul Gicheru allowed to attend ICC pre-trial conference virtually

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7-Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing accusations of witness tampering at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been allowed to attend his first status conference virtually.

The status conference is scheduled for September 17, 2021.

His lawyers had filed an application seeking to have him appear for the status conference remotely from Kenya.

The defense said due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, there was no need to have Gicheru attend the session in person.

The office of the prosecutor granted the request, but urged the defense to liaise with the registry so as to ensure that the accused attends the conference without delay.

“The chamber takes note of the submissions of the defense. It also takes into consideration the fairness and expeditiousness of the proceedings,” it said, “it notes that the Prosecution does not oppose the request to participate remotely,” reads a statement from the Hague, Netherlands.”

Gicheru surrendered to The Hague-based ICC authorities in November last year after a five-year search alongside two others on suspected offences against the administration of justice and corruptly influencing witnesses of the court in the case against Deputy President William Ruto which was dropped.

Ruto was facing charges in the ICC alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Head of the Civil Service Francis Muthaura, former Police Commissioner Mohamed Ali, former Cabinet Minister Henry Kosgey and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gicheru was freed on January 30, 2021 on a sh 1 million bond and allowed to travel to Kenya under strict conditions set by the court.

Among the conditions includes informing the court where  he travels to or resides at any given time, must be ready to surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber, and was also warned against obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Japan donates 12 ultra-modern deep freezers to Kenya for COVID vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the country has received a major boost after the Japanese government donated a cold chain...

57 mins ago

Fifth Estate

AGRF 2021 Summit will boost Kenya’s momentum towards food systems transformation

By Peter Munya In the last 10 years, about the exact term of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, Kenya’s population has increased 32 percent...

5 hours ago

BBI

Raila turns to ‘hustlers’ in race to 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has shifted focus of his campaigns to the ‘hustlers’, who are well known in Kenya...

5 hours ago

County News

Raila calls for unity in meeting with boda boda riders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to embrace unity as succession politics take centre stage in the country...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

258 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in Kenya with 8.2pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- The Ministry of Health has reported 258 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 3,137 raising...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Case filed to postpone elections to 2023 citing lack of IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya sep 6 – A case seeking to have next year’s elections postponed to 2023 has been filed citing lack of a substantive...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party says Ruto “should do the honourable thing to resign as DP”

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 -The ruling Jubilee party has said it will not use the laid down mechanism to push for the resignation of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Laikipia Nature Conservancy under night curfew for major security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way...

20 hours ago