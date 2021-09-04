Kisumu to spend Sh500mn in project to create ‘clean working spaces’ for MCAs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Kisumu County Assembly is projected to spend at least Sh500 million on the construction of new premises which will include offices for its members.

Speaker Elisha Oraro made the announcement on Friday while unveiling the Assembly’s 2020-2024 strategic plan.

Oraro said the Assembly as currently constituted lacks enough space to create offices for its staff and Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

“It has been learnt and it is true that physical clean work environment directly improves on the performance of workers,” he said.

He announced that the Assembly had already set aside Sh150 million, as per the Strategic Plan, to commence the construction an ultra modern County Assembly with land already acquired next to Tom Mboya Labour College.

Oraro said the plan has envisaged the construction of a modern County Assembly with debating chambers and offices for MCAs and staff.

The Assembly Speaker said the new premises, once complete, will help cut on costs arising from hiring of office space.

Oraro said the Asembly spends Sh400,000 on rent for two floors of office space hired at the city’s Mega Plaza.

“When we do an Assembly with offices and chambers, we will be able to save some amounts of money that can go to other areas,” he said.

Oraro said the County Assembly was struggling to pay the rent and that the money would be directed to other needs such as supporting human resource development.

The Assembly is also building the Speaker’s residence.