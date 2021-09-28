Connect with us

In a statement released on Tuesday the DCI stated that the scuffle between the couple turned fatal after the husband in an attempt to hit his wife with a wooden object missed the target and ended up hitting their 8-year-old daughter who later succumbed to injuries/CFM - FILE

County News

Kilgoris couple arrested as man fatally hits daughter after missing his wife

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two parents following the death of their daughter who succumbed to injuries following a domestic brawl gone wrong in Kilgoris town, Narok County.

In a statement released on Tuesday the DCI stated that the scuffle between the couple turned fatal after the husband in an attempt to hit his wife with a wooden object missed the target and ended up hitting their 8-year-old daughter who later succumbed to injuries.

“The two Esther Kaiseyi, 21 and Amos Maengwe, 30, who were on each other’s throats in the 10pm incident, immediately stopped their fight and together carried their daughter to hospital for medical attention,” said the DCI.

The DCI stated that the suspects were stopped by police officers while on their way to the hospital who then rushed them to the nearby Kilgoris sub-county hospital owing to the condition of the victim who had a deep cut on her head.

However, attempts by the doctors to save the victim’s life were unsuccessful.

“Upon arrival at the facility, doctors tried to attend to the girl whose condition had worsened, but unfortunately she lost her life while undergoing treatment,” said the DCI.

DCI agents stated that the couple was held at the Kilgoris Police Station for questioning adding that they will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

Cases of domestic disputes have often taken the Gender Based Violence (GBV) form but reports of children suffering collateral damage have increased.

A study by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in 2020 showed that 23.6 per cent of Kenyans had witnessed or heard cases of domestic violence in their communities since the introduction of COVID-19 containment measures.

The national GBV Hotline 1195 received 810 cases in September (as of 29 September 2020) compared to 646 cases in August, an increase of 25 per cent. All cases received psychosocial first aid (PFA) and referral services.

A study undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Population Council (April 2020) on COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices and Needs showed that 39 per cent of women and 32 per cent of men were experiencing tensions in their homes.

