There was outrage in September after parents complained on the kind of assignments CBC children were given in schools.

Kenya

KICD says CBC assignments should be within ability and not costly

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has asked teachers to refrain from giving assignments that are costly to parents, following concerns raised by parents over the assignments Competency Based Curriculum  (CBC) learners carry home.

Guardians and parents last week took to social media complaining that some assignments learners carry home have tight timelines given and money spent in purchasing materials to be used in the school projects.

KICD noted that the spirit of CBS is to leverage on readily available materials to facilitate learning.

“Please support the children without doing the work for them. Assignments should be within the abilities of pupils. Tasks involving undue costs to parents should be avoided. Show interest, provide basic needs (pencils, pens, ink, exercise books, etc.),” KICD said in a statement posted on its official Twitter handle Sunday.

The Institute, whose core function is to conduct research and develop curricular and curriculum support materials, has further encouraged parents to raise any unsuitable homework with the headteachers of the schools initially, but they feel it it is not addressed it can be reported to KICD, Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission.

