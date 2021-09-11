Khaminwa, Mwarandu inducted to Malindi Law Society Hall of Fame

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MALINDI, Kenya, Sep 11 – The Malindi Law Society has inducted two senior lawyers to its inaugural Hall of Fame in recognition of their efforts in advancing access to justice and promotion of human rights.

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa and advocate Joseph Mwarandu were admitted the prestigious Hall of Fame on Friday at a ceremony graced by Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga and hosted by Malindi Resident Judge Reuben Nyakundi at the Malindi Law Courts.

Justice Musinga commended the senior lawyers for their contribution to jurisprudence and furtherance of the rule of law.

“They have individually contributed in furthering the public understanding on the rule of law and the justice system. This has an effect of improving access to justice and the quality of service rendered by those in the legal profession,” he said.

Justice Musinga described Khaminwa, whose induction to the Hall of Fame coincided with his 85th birthday, as one of the most courteous lawyers despite his long service spanning six decades.

“I cannot think of a lawyer more courteous than Khaminwa despite his vast experience,” he remarked.

The Court of Appeal President also lauded Mwarandu’s commitment to Alternative Dispute Resolution citing it as an effective mechanism for decongestion of courts.

“ADR is vital in helping us decongest court as an alternative to the adversarial litigation process,” Justice Musinga remarked.

Mwarandu who was admitted to the roll of advocates in 1978 said courts often referred matters for settlement under the ADR mechanism, particularly those with an element of traditional law.

Justice Musinga also commended the advocate for creating a safe haven for elderly demonized by their families and communities they lived in on suspicion of practicing witchcraft by the mere fact that they had grown gray hair.

The 71-year-old advocate has settled twenty-two elderly people, some of whom were maimed by their kin, in Sabaki on the outskirts of Malindi through the Malindi District and Cultural Association which he co-founded in 2003.

“These stories are harrowing. I couldn’t imagine my grandparents being targeted simply because God has blessed them with more years,” Justice Musinga said.

Justice Nyakundi who also spoke at the event congratulated the inductees describing their contribution to the development of jurisprudence in Malindi as immense.

“The two senior lawyers we honour today have been resourceful not just to the bar but the bench and we’re grateful for that,” the judge said.

The inductees challenged young members of the legal profession to be diligent and execute their jobs with integrity.

“The legal profession is a noble profession. It calls for integrity, honesty, diligence and above all the rule of law because the bench and the bar are crucial to access to justice,” Mwarandu stated.

“As a lawyer, be kind and polite to the court. You must address the court politely but firmly because you have a duty to protect your client,” he added while quoting Sharad Rao, a senior advocate who taught him criminal procedure in law school.

Khaminwa particularly urged lawyers to pursue leadership positions saying members of the legal profession were better placed to champion for change. He described the current crop of the political leadership as self-centred and dishonest.

“These parties they run are founded on self interest and anchored on tribalism,” the veteran lawyer who has cut an image as an ardent rights activist and defender of the Constitution said.