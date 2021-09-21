Connect with us

Keter (left) was invited to appear before a committee of the whole House alongside Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes who wrote to the Senate asking for a postponement citing engagement in foreign travel/FILE

FUEL PRICES

Keter declines Senate invitation to discuss fuel prices, says Munyes responsible

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter declined to appear before the Senate on Tuesday to respond to questions on the increase in fuel prices saying the matter is within the scope of the Ministry of Petroleum.

Keter was invited to appear before a committee of the whole House alongside Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes who wrote to the Senate asking for a postponement citing foreign travel.

The meeting convened under the auspices of the Energy Committee headed by Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina was to probe the rise of fuel prices by an average of Sh9.5 from September 14.

More to follow…

