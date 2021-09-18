Kenyatta mourns Akurinu Church Priest-Patron as a peace-loving leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised the spiritual leader of the Akurinu Church, Zachary Magondu Kimani, who passed away on Thursday, as a dedicated servant of God who preached and stood for the peace, unity and progress of the Kenyan nation.

Until his death, Archbishop Kimani was the National Priest-Patron and Archbishop of the Akurinu Church in Kenya.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the Akurinu Church, family, friends and relatives of the late prelate, the President mourned Archbishop Kimani as a progressive and humble leader who led by example, living by deep faith and trust in God.

“It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a humble, dependable and progressive spiritual leader who stood and worked relentlessly for the unity of Kenyans. We thank God for Archbishop Kimani’s long service and appreciate his contribution to the stability and progress of our nation,” the President mourned.

The Head of State said Archbishop Kimani’s servant leadership endeared him to many people, and encouraged the Akurinu Church to continue upholding the teachings of Christ as they mourn their dearly beloved leader.

“Archbishop Kimani’s leadership style endeared him to many people within his church and beyond, because he truly portrayed humility, passion and commitment to God’s teachings.

“We all know that we are sojourners here on earth. We need to continuously adhere to the teachings of Christ even as we continue doing his will in our various stations of life.

“We thank God for Archbishop Kimani, we know he has fought a good fight, finished his race and has kept the faith,” President Kenyatta mourned.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and members of the Akurinu Church the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their leader.