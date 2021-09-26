Kenya’s Dennitah Ghati elected to lead Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities Network

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 26 – Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati has been elected the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) network, which is a constituent body of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The Network is a forum which facilitates activities and programmes to champion and increase representation of persons with disabilities in Commonwealth Parliaments.

Following her election, Ghati will lead the network’s engagement with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Headquarters Secretariat and liaise with Commonwealth Parliaments on behalf of the network.

Ghati becomes the second CPwD Chairperson after Kevin Murphy who is the Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly in Canada.

CPwD also works towards the mainstreaming of disability considerations in all CPA activities and programmes.

The network supports elected representatives with disabilities in parliaments and legislatures across the Commonwealth and ensures that issues of persons with disabilities are brought to the fore in parliamentary debates and in legislative matters.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi congratulate Ghati and assured her of his support as she takes up her new role.

“On my part as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region), I reassure her of my commitment to supporting her and the activities of her new office, including the proposed Conference on Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disability (Africa Region), which is scheduled to take place in Nairobi before the end of the year,” he said.