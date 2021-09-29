Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate settles at 6.4 percent as 400 cases recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29- Kenya recorded 404 new COVID-19 positive cases Wednesday raising the total caseload to 249,174.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from some 6,309 samples tested on Tuesday. The country’s positivity rate stood at 6.4 percent.

1,042 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide including 75 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said 3 patients had succumbed to the virus raising fatalities to 5,119.

Over 3.7 million have so far been vaccinated including 898,553 are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry rolled out a National accelerated vaccination campaign targeting 10 million in the next 3 months with a mid-term plan to administer 5.8 million jabs by Mashujaaa day celebrations on October 20.

The roll-out of the campaign by the Ministry of Health coincided with the flagging off of mobile vaccination outreaches in Counties.

During the event, hundreds of Kiambu residents were vaccinated as the campaign kicked off.

“We are appealing to other county governments to do the same, let us mobilize the vehicles that we have for other purposes so that we can reach the unreached as far as vaccination is concerned,” said the CS.

Kenya received the second batch of 210,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States Tuesday as the country steps up its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The second batch arrived in Nairobi 10 days after the country received the first consignment of 795,000 doses of the vaccine from the US on September 17 in the global campaign to fast track the vaccination of populations against the virus.

“The second donation of 210, 600 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines via COVAX facility arrives in Kenya. We are committed to leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating vaccine distribution worldwide,” the US Embassy in Kenya said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the government launched a 5-day mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise for inmates and prison staff at a Naivasha Prison.

The launch was conducted by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Kagwe who announced that prison visitations will resume once more inmates are vaccinated.

“We have more than enough doses for this purpose. The Ministry of Health has availed more than100,000 doses, and our plan is to ensure the prison population is protected, not only as a matter of government policy but also because it is a human right,” CS Matiangi said.

By the end of the 5 days, the government aims to have vaccinated 50, 000 inmates.

The exercise further targets 133 correctional facilities across the country.