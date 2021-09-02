Connect with us

Number of new Covid-19 cases over 7 days and the change in percent from the previous week, as of August 26, 2021

County News

Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate at 12.2 per cent as more vaccines expected

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 12.2 per cent Thursday after 970 cases were reported, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 237,851.

The youngest among the new cases was an 8-month old child while the oldest was 97 years, the Ministry of Health said.

Nairobi continued to account for the most cases at (306), followed by Nyandarua (99) Kiambu (68), Kajiado (52), Nakuru (49), Murang’a (30), Kericho (27), Uasin Gishu (24), Mombasa (23), Garissa (21),and Laikipia (17).

At the same time, the Ministry reported 7 deaths all picked from facility audits, raising the death toll to 4,746.

The number of total recoveries stood at 224, 882.

By September 2, a total of 2,807,945 vaccine doses had been administered countrywide with the proportion of fully vaccinated adults standing at 2.96 per cent.

Kenya received 459,300 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Canadian government Thursday and more were expected Friday and the coming weeks.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said the first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was due in Friday.

She said Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines from China were also expected in the country in the coming weeks.

An additional 2 million doses of Pfizer doses from the United States were also expected in the country within the month of September, she said.

National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Dr. Willis Akhwale has warned Kenyans against choosing vaccines instead urging them to get vaccinated with doses available at the accredited health centres.

He said health workers were being trained on the administration of Moderna, J & J and Sinopharm vaccines.

