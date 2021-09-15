Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

Kenyans furious over fuel price hike, want curfew lifted to ease cash strain

MOSES MUOKI

Published

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nakuru county govt comes to the aid of displaced Laikipia families

NAKURU, Kenya Sep 15 – Nakuru county government has donated foodstuff and other supplies to families that were displaced by the ongoing conflicts in...

9 mins ago

COSTLY DEAL

Kenya Power has paid Sh90bn to private electricity producer since 2010

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The government has paid Sh90 billion to electricity generator Rabai Power since singing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya...

13 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Cherera picked as IEBC Vice Chairperson at inaugural plenary session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission on Wednesday announced Juliana Cherera as its Vice Chairperson following a plenary session...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Orie Rogo Manduli, who lived large and loud, will be buried on Oct 2 in Kitale

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Controversial fashion icon Orie Rogo Manduli will be buried at her Kitale home on October 2, her family has...

47 mins ago

World

Afghan girls’ football team flees to Pakistan

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP), Sep 15 – Members of Afghanistan’s national girls’ football team have fled across the border into Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, a...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Balala urges Kenyans to join hands in wildlife conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Wildlife conservation is an expensive undertaking, and is appealing to partners...

1 hour ago

DEFENCE SUMMIT

EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Strasbourg, France, Sep 15 – Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU...

1 hour ago

SOCIAL PROTECTION

Listing of new children homes stopped to address emerging abuse cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The State Department for Social Protection has halted the registration of new children homes as part of measures to...

1 hour ago