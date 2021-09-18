Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sinopharm is a two-dose vaccine with a 28-day gap between the first and second dose/Ministry of Health

Capital Health

Kenya to deploy fifth COVID vaccine after arrival of China’s Sinopharm

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya will now be deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on Saturday morning.

The China-made vaccine arrived in a batch comprising 200,000 vaccine doses with more expected to be acquired through the COVAX facility.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines came just a day after the Pfizer vaccine from the United States arrived in the country, even as the government continued to ramp up efforts to attain its target to have at least 10 million adults vaccinated by December 2021.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said health workers had already been trained on how to administer the vaccine, as it has been the case with other vaccines.

“This is the fifth type of vaccine that will be deployed in the country alongside AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer. We are appealing to our people who have not been vaccinated to use this chance to do so in order to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Kagwe.

Sinopharm is a two-dose vaccine with a 28-day gap between the first and second dose.

Kagwe also emphasized that all the vaccines are equal when it comes in efficacy of preventing severe illness and death as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

As at September 16, the Ministry of Health reported that a total of 3,290,450 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

First doses totaled 2,439,528 while second doses were reported at 850,922.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 3.1 per cent.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people

Beijing, China, Sep 16 – China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus — 71 percent of its population —...

2 days ago

WAR GAME

Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame

Pingtung, Taiwan, Sep 15 – Fighter jets practised landing on a highway in southern Taiwan on Wednesday as part of an annual live-fire military...

3 days ago

World

Chinese FM visits Singapore in pushback against US

Singapore, Sep 14 – China’s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong Tuesday during a Southeast Asian tour seen as a...

4 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya expecting 2 million Sinopharm vaccine doses from China

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Kenya is expecting 2 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to boost the ongoing vaccination drive which the...

1 week ago

Capital Health

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 -According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), A large multi-country Phase 3 trial of the Sinopharm vaccine has shown that...

September 10, 2021

World

Xi holds extensive strategic communication with Biden

BEIJING, China, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning took a phone call from his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden,...

September 10, 2021

World

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China ‘conflict:’ W.House

Washington (AFP), Sep 10 – US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked for the first time in seven months Thursday, with...

September 10, 2021

World

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Beijing (AFP), Sep 8 – Beijing said Wednesday it welcomed the end of “three weeks of anarchy” in Afghanistan with the establishment of a...

September 8, 2021