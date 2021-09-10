Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said that the economy was set for a "significant rebound" in 2021, with forecast growth of around six percent/FILE

business

Kenya suffers huge job losses as Covid pummels economy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Kenya’s economy shrank for the first time in three decades last year as the country was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, and almost 740,000 people were thrown out of work, a new government survey said.

Gross domestic product in the East African powerhouse dropped by 0.3 percent — the first contraction since 1992 — after expanding five percent in 2019, according to the report issued Thursday.

However, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said that the economy was set for a “significant rebound” in 2021, with forecast growth of around six percent.

Overall GDP fell to 10.75 trillion Kenyan shillings ($98 billion/83 billion euros) last year.

In a workforce of 17.4 million, 738,000 jobs were shed, with informal workers such as small traders and artisans bearing the brunt.

“Disruption in labour supply brought about by restriction of movement and social distancing meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 reduced demand for goods and services,” the report said.

The key tourism sector — usually the biggest foreign exchange earner — was the hardest-hit as revenue dropped almost 44 percent.

Visitor numbers plunged more than 70 percent to just over half a million as international coronavirus travel curbs took their toll.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Construction was one of the few bright spots, surging more than 11 percent on the back of an increase in government spending on infrastructure projects, including a major China-funded highway being built in the capital Nairobi.

Agriculture, long the backbone of the economy, also bucked the trend, growing 4.8 percent as generally favourable weather conditions boosted crop production.

Kenya remains under a nationwide nighttime curfew and other restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise although the country has been trying to ramp up its vaccination drive with the delivery of jabs from abroad.

According to the latest statistics, only three percent of Kenyan adults have been fully vaccinated, while the country has reported a total of 242,284 Covid-19 cases with 4,864 deaths.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

FRAUD ALERT

MoH issues fraud alert as J&J vaccine ‘goes on sale’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans against being lured to pay for jabs after reports of that some...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Estonia to defend multilateralism on the global stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 — President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid have said Kenya and Estonia will partner in championing for...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

National Defence University’s role in shaping Kenya’s strategic leadership assets 

States invest in strategic leadership at policy and institutional levels as part of their political, economic, social and security goals. For Kenya to continue...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Prosecution closes case in Willy Kimani murder trial after presenting all evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver,...

1 day ago

Kenya

Alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants put on notice as illicit brew crackdown kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has put alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants on notice, accusing them of being part of the...

1 day ago

STATE VISIT

PHOTOS: Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid in Kenya for 3-day official visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning for a three-day State Visit to Kenya. Kaljulaid was...

1 day ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns fashion icon Orie Rogo Manduli as a trailblazer

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts...

2 days ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Kenya declares drought a national disaster in 29 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...

2 days ago