Capital News
Kenya received 880,320 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US government on September 6, 2021. /MOSES MUOKI.

Kenya

Kenya records 451 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14- Kenya recorded 451 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, raising the caseload in the country to 244,380.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected from 6,833 tested on Monday.

The positivity rate stood at 6.6 percent.

1,559 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country including 122 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Total fatalities were 4,928 by Tuesday after five more people succumbed.

Kenya has lately intensified vaccination efforts targeting 10 million people by December.

On Monday, Kenya received 210,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Poland to boost the ongoing vaccination drive targeting 10 million people by December.

The vaccines were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by the head of the Kenya Covid-19 vaccine Taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale.

“With this availability of vaccine doses, we are now able to vaccinate many more people. And therefore, this is the time for Kenyans to really present themselves to vaccination posts to receive the jab,” he said

Kenya has deployed AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Sinopharm from China and Pfizer from the US in the coming days, according to officials at the Ministry of Health.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the Country, the government has urged Kenyans not to be choosy when seeking to be vaccinated.

