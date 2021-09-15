Kenya records 21 more COVID deaths and 446 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15- Kenya registered 21 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday raising fatalities in the country so far to 4,949, Ministry of Health officials said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the deaths were posted after audits at health facilities for the month of September.

There were 1,525 patients admitted to various hospitals across the country, including 118 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe said 446 people had tested positive for the disease, increasing cases so far in the country to 244,826. The new cases were detected from 6,406 tests conducted on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 7.0 percent.

By Sep 15 Kenya had vaccinated over 3.1 million people, among them 838,565 who had received the second jab.

Kenya has lately intensified vaccination efforts targeting 10 million people by December.

On Monday, Kenya received 210,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Poland to boost the ongoing vaccination drive targeting 10 million people by December.

The vaccines were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by the head of the Kenya Covid-19 vaccine Taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale.

“With this availability of vaccine doses, we are now able to vaccinate many more people. And therefore, this is the time for Kenyans to really present themselves to vaccination posts to receive the jab,” he said

Kenya has deployed AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Sinopharm from China and Pfizer from the US in the coming days, according to officials at the Ministry of Health.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the Country, the government has urged Kenyans not to be choosy when seeking to be vaccinated