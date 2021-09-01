Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Number of new Covid-19 cases over 7 days and the change in percent from the previous week, as of August 26, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Kenya recorded 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the country’s caseload to 236, 881.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s positivity rate had slowed to 10.9 percent this as the government continues to intensify efforts to have as many Kenyans vaccinated against the virus.

Over 2.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus as at September 1, 2021.

“Of these, total first doses are 1, 985, 905 while the second doses are 806, 404,” he said.

Kenya is on Thursday set to receive some 358,000 doses of vaccines from the Canadian government.

Kagwe added that 633 patients had recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries to 224, 270.

13  more patients had succumbed to the virus but were not immediately reported until after audits were conducted in health facilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

DP Ruto has 257 police officers for security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 –Deputy President William Ruto has 257 police officers deployed to guard him, the government has revealed. The revelation was made...

5 hours ago

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Commissioners Maalim, Macharia opt for early exit from EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the resignation of two commissioners from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), ahead of...

7 hours ago

Kenya

LSK vows to press on with ‘Occupy Parliament’ protests from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Law Society of Kenya has vowed to proceed with planned protests outside Parliament on Monday, to pile pressure on...

October 11, 2020

Capital Health

Govt declares lockdown in Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The government has now declared a cessation of movement in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town area of Mombasa, following...

May 6, 2020

Kenya

Kenya positions itself to bridge gap between Africa, CARICOM countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — Kenya is positioning itself to act as a bridge between Africa and the people of the Caribbean. The country...

December 11, 2019

Kenya

Kenya-Suriname sign cooperation framework during Surinamese FM’s inaugural visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday signed three bilateral agreement with the government of Suriname, one of which sets...

December 11, 2019