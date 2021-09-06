Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya received 880,320 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US government on September 6, 2021. /MOSES MUOKI.

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December intensify.

The vaccines acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union acquire vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman US Ambassador to Kenya Eric Needler accompanied by other officials.

Aman said Kenya has so far received 5,146,780 various vaccine doses including Astrazeneca and Johnson.

“The vaccine constraints we were facing as a country are now fading away,” he said, expressing optimism that the government will meet its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December as pledged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By September 5, 2050,377 people had been vaccinated.

Developing story….

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Covid patients die stranded in Texas rural clinics

Houston (AFP), Sep 6 – Daniel Wilkinson survived two tours of duty in Afghanistan but died of gallstones, deteriorating slowly as his under-equipped doctors...

2 hours ago

World

Army seizes power in Guinea, arrests president

Conakry (AFP), Sep 5 – Guinean special forces seized power in a coup on Sunday, arresting the president and imposing an indefinite curfew in...

2 hours ago

World

UN calls for end to violence in Afghanistan

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 5 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to violence in Afghanistan amid fears of...

11 hours ago

World

Taliban orders university women to wear face-covering niqab

Kabul (AFP), Sep 5 – Women attending private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, the Taliban...

14 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

14 hours ago

World

US warns of looming Afghan civil war after Taliban take-over

Washington (AFP), Sep 5 – Afghanistan will “likely” erupt in civil war, the top US general told US media Saturday, warning that those conditions...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J vaccine doses from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts...

19 hours ago