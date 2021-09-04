Kenya receives 141,600 Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses was delivered in Kenya on Friday night as the government intensified plans to vaccinate the adult population against COVID-19.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after the arrival of the consignment, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the arrival of the vaccine doses will boost the ongoing vaccination drive that targets 10 million adults by the end of the year.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine in Kenya’s inoculation programme with AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines already being administered in the country.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easily stored between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade during administration and can also be frozen at -20 degrees to ensure there is lengthening of shelf-life. This vaccine therefore requires less logistics and operational cost,” Dr Mwangangi stated.

She noted that the single dose administration will ensure highly mobile populations will be fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health had earlier indicated that it had procured 393,000 Johnson and Johnson doses, through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust mechanism.

Kenya paid for 10 million doses of the one-shot jab but expects to get 13 million doses after the price per vial went down.

“The Ministry of Health will therefore prioritize the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine towards the primary healthcare level,” Health CAS said.

She indicated that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country as the government beefs up vaccination efforts.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.

Kenya is currently prioritising second doses for health workers, teachers, other essential workers and people aged over 58.