Kenya bans gay documentary film ‘I am Samuel’

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – Kenya said Thursday it had banned a gay documentary film ‘I am Samuel’ film which regulatory officials said was intentionally produced to promote Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) as being normal.

The film was produced by Peter Murimi and Tony Kamau portraying what they describe as resilience and contrasting the intimacy of a brave couple with the brutality of prejudice.

“By deliberately advocating same-sex marriage in Kenya, the film blatantly violates Article 165 of the Penal Code that outlaws homosexuality as well as the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya,” said Chris Wambua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB), “Additionally, the film tries to influence the viewer into believing that the older generation that was once against LGBTQ+ is slowly buying into the practice and accepting same sex marriage as a normal the way of life.”

Developing story……