Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya banned the documentary film "I am Samuel" on September 23, 2021 for promoting LGBT as being normal.

Kenya

Kenya bans gay documentary film ‘I am Samuel’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – Kenya said Thursday it had banned a gay documentary film ‘I am Samuel’ film which regulatory officials said was intentionally produced to promote Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) as being normal.

The film was produced by Peter Murimi and Tony Kamau portraying what they describe as resilience and contrasting the intimacy of a brave couple with the brutality of prejudice.

“By deliberately advocating same-sex marriage in Kenya, the film blatantly violates Article 165 of the Penal Code that outlaws homosexuality as well as the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya,” said Chris Wambua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB), “Additionally, the film tries to influence the viewer into believing that the older generation that was once against LGBTQ+ is slowly buying into the practice and accepting same sex marriage as a normal the way of life.”

Developing story……

 

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya to start distributing Pfizer vaccine doses next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23-Kenya announced Thursday it will start distributing Pfizer vaccine doses from next week as the nationwide vaccination exercise intensifies. The Pfizer...

1 hour ago

Kenya

US Embassy waives interviews for visas expired within a year

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – The US Embassy in Kenya has introduced a waiver for need of interviews for eligible applicants whose visa have...

1 hour ago

Kenya

You must be vaccinated to visit the US from November

NAIROBI, Kenya sEP 23 – Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access. Kenya’s...

2 hours ago

Competence Based Curriculum

KICD says taking parents’ concerns on CBC implementation seriously

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has assured that it will take into consideration some of the concerns...

19 hours ago

Kenya

TSC rolls out professional development programme for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22-The Teachers Service Commission has rolled out Teacher Professional Development Programme (TPD), a new module that will see public school teachers...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

313 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21- The Ministry of Health has reported 313 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented in the country since...

2 days ago

Kenya

Airtel Customers can now receive money from 129 countries, free of charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, free of charge....

2 days ago

Kenya

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Frankfurt (AFP), Sep 21 – Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune...

2 days ago