DIPLOMACY
Kenya and Estonia to defend multilateralism on the global stage
Popular
More on Capital News
Fifth Estate
States invest in strategic leadership at policy and institutional levels as part of their political, economic, social and security goals. For Kenya to continue...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver,...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has put alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants on notice, accusing them of being part of the...
STATE VISIT
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning for a three-day State Visit to Kenya. Kaljulaid was...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts...
NATIONAL DISASTER
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...
Corona Virus
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9- The Ministry of health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 4,830....
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Three youth were announced as winners of the National Youth Council’s Fursa Vs Economic Recovery Challenge for their innovative...