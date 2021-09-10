Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta and his guest spoke on Thursday evening at State House, Nairobi, during a cocktail party held in honour of the visiting Estonian leader/PSCU

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Estonia to defend multilateralism on the global stage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 — President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid have said Kenya and Estonia will partner in championing for the protection of multilateralism on the global stage.
They said the system guarantees fairness and justice in the global stage, and vowed to use the two countries non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council to jointly advance multilateralism.
President Kenyatta and his guest spoke on Thursday evening at State House, Nairobi, during a cocktail party held in honour of the visiting Estonian leader.
President Kenyatta said Kenya and Estonia had agreed to work together in pursuit of common goals such as regional and global peace, climate change and the gender agenda.
“We are countries that are interested in regional and global peace, countries that are interested in seeing the multilateralism system work, countries that are interested in seeing private sector fully entrenched, creating jobs and opportunities especially for our young people,” President Kenyatta said.
He said Kenya and Estonia had succeeded in exploiting talents and skills of their citizens to build their economies through the deployment of digital technologies.
On her part, President Kaljulaid said she had been impressed by Kenya’s use of digital technologies in public service delivery, and advised the country to consider tightening its cyber security protocols so as to ensure that the systems are tamper proof.
The Estonian leader said her country will partner with Kenya in pushing for global issues that affect small countries especially climate change, cyber security and peace.
“We are actually together in the (UN) Security Council and we all know why small nations are elected to the security council. This is because we adhere to international rules and regulations,” President Kaljulaid said.
She assured that Estonia will partner with Kenya in advocating for the enactment of laws that will ensure a safer international cyber security environment.
“We have been pushing digital security issues at the security council because after all when we are doing digital transformation. Our sovereignty will one day depend on how our systems work,” President Kaljulaid said.
The Estonian said her country was determined to forge a strong technology partnership with Kenya that will see the two countries share expertise in the area.
“We have wonderful start up communities who are young and dynamic and have a saturated market, therefore we’ve turned our eyes to this continent. As leaders, what we are doing is follow our people, our businesses and that’s why the relationship between Kenya, Africa and Estonia has developed quickly,” President Kaljulaid said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

National Defence University’s role in shaping Kenya’s strategic leadership assets 

States invest in strategic leadership at policy and institutional levels as part of their political, economic, social and security goals. For Kenya to continue...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Prosecution closes case in Willy Kimani murder trial after presenting all evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The prosecution on Thursday closed its case in the murder trial of slain lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a driver,...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants put on notice as illicit brew crackdown kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has put alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants on notice, accusing them of being part of the...

19 hours ago

STATE VISIT

PHOTOS: Estonian leader Kersti Kaljulaid in Kenya for 3-day official visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning for a three-day State Visit to Kenya. Kaljulaid was...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns fashion icon Orie Rogo Manduli as a trailblazer

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts...

1 day ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Kenya declares drought a national disaster in 29 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 649 infections  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9- The Ministry of health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 4,830....

1 day ago

Kenya

Nationwide Youth Competition “Fursathon” announces 3 winners

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Three youth were announced as winners of the National Youth Council’s Fursa Vs Economic Recovery Challenge for their innovative...

2 days ago