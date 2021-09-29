KEMSA assures counties of prompt delivery of drugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29-The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has assured Counties of prompt services, saying all orders placed with the Authority will be processed and dispatched to clients in less than a week.

The Authority’s acting Chief Executive Officer Edward Njoroge said there is an assigned customer service team tasked with handling orders from the devolved units to guarantee swift turnaround times.

Njoroge also noted that they have already established and resourced its four decentralized distribution centers located in Kisumu, Mombasa, Meru and Nairobi.

He said through the decentralized system, KEMSA’s Kisumu distribution zone serves nineteen counties. Mombasa serves six counties, and Meru serves 11 counties in the Northern frontier, with other counties served from the Nairobi central stores.

“All County Governments from Nairobi to the ones in far-flung areas can rest assured that KEMSA has the necessary capacity to service all procedurally placed orders for delivery within seven days or less,” Njoroge said Tuesday when he flagged off 17 truckload of supplies headed to Kitui. He was accompanied by Governor Charity Ngilu.

The Sh64 million order was placed last week by the Kitui County Government and will be delivered directly by KEMSA to 298 health facilities.

He added that “Our clients can rest assured that all KEMSA staff members are fully committed to the transformation of the Authority to a customer responsive last-mile Health Products, and Technologies (HPTs) supplies agency.” He said.

The order placed by Kitui County Government features pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticals, laboratory, and renal consumables.

On her part, Kitui Governor Ngilu described KEMSA services and solutions as cost-efficient and professional.

“Kitui County Government appreciates the support extended by KEMSA in ensuring that we continue to enjoy cost-efficient and professional services to keep all our health facilities up and running,” Ngilu said, “Today, we are flagging off a Kshs 64 million consignment placed just last week with KEMSA. This is testimony that KEMSA has the necessary capacity to meet our needs within a reasonable turnaround time.”

Under a dedicated operating model tuned to ensure on-time supply of crucial medical supplies, KEMSA has maintained a more than 98% service availability level to more than 8,000 public health centres in the 47 counties countrywide.

KEMSA is known for quality services thanks to the commitment of our suppliers, who adhere to strict quality assurance standards. Within the Authority’s reform agenda, Njoroge said KEMSA has activated supplier performance measurement tools to raise the quality standards to world-class benchmarks and ensure value for money to the Kenyan taxpayer.

KEMSA has re-engineered many of its financial management and procurement processes to guarantee excellence by providing critical assurance of ethical conduct to its stakeholders. “All our stakeholders can rest assured that we have instituted various covert and overt oversight frameworks to guard against the loss of taxpayers and donor funds through procurement processes manipulation,” Njoroge said.

Having undertaken extensive integrity adjustments at KEMSA, prospective suppliers to the Authority, including local manufacturers and disadvantaged groups (AGPO), are required to maintain very high ethical operating standards.