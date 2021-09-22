KEBS orders recall of 14 sanitizer brands over noncompliance to standards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards on Wednesday directed manufactures of 14 hand sanitizer brands to recall them from the market after failing to meet standard requirements.

The bureau said the 14 sanitizer brands were picked from a total of 47 brands that had been collected and analyzed during a routine surveillance.

Through a statement issued on Wednesday, KEBS said the agency had put hand sanitizers in the categories of products desirous of constant surveillance and monitoring, citing their significance in the fight against COVID disease.

“Thirty-three representing 70 per cent of the sampled brands met these requirements while 14 failed to meet these requirements,” the agency stated.

The bureau however said the directive isn’t mean to outlaw the sanitizer brands from the market, but rather a temporary suspension to allow them to comply.

KEBS committed to working with affected manufacturers so as to ensure that such non-compliances does not reoccur.

“Upon satisfactory resolution and conclusion of the issues, KEBS shall inform the public once the products have met the requirements of Kenya standards,” the bureau stated.

The brands include BlueKing, Shoka, Jet, Kayda Care, Mychoice, Safe Touch, Afya and Labcare.

Others are Aroma, Apokan, Clear hands, Comely, Germshild and Sari.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and inform KEBS upon encountering any products suspected to be substandard, through a toll free number 1545.