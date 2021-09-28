Juma launches commonwealth bid in meeting with diplomats in London

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has presented her candidature for the position of the Commonwealth Secretary General as Kenya positions itself t secure a seat on the table at the 54-member political association.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries and home to 2.4 billion people, and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

In a statement, Juma appealed for favorable consideration and endorsement by the heads of government from the Commonwealth States following the meeting.

“I met the High Commissioners and Representatives of Commonwealth nations in London, United Kingdom and presented my candidature for the position of Secretary General, of the Commonwealth,” Monica said on Tuesday.

The Defence CS stated that the London meeting confirmed the receipt of the notification of her nomination from President Uhuru Kenyatta by their governments.

“I used the occasion to request for a favorable consideration and endorsement by their Heads of Govt. Thank you for honoring Kenya’s invitation to this event!” she said.

In August 31, Kenya kicked off lobbying for The Commonwealth Secretary General’s following the nomination of Juma by President Kenyatta.

Following the move, Juma was unveiled before diplomats of the members states of the Commonwealth in Nairobi setting the stage for the East African nation to commence intense lobbying for the prestigious post.

Voting will take place in October or March 2022.

Juma who is leveraging on her wide range of expertise in the field of diplomacy to get the job told the diplomats that she is the most suitable candidate for the job.

“The reason we have this candidature is because I believe firmly that I am a visionary, strategic, innovative and trans-formative leader with a track record of successful public service, proven commitment and integrity that I have developed in service in government, in research and policy institutions, in private organizations at the national, regional and international levels,” she said.

She stressed on technical competencies in the security, development and humanitarian domains.

Juma’s candidature is premised on three key main agendas namely commitment, strengthening of connections among member states and seeking to build consensus, pillars which she affirms that will make the organization robust.

“At the core of my vision is to build consensus and galvanize collective action by member states as this will enable us address the challenges that face us. I will also leverage the opportunities presented by our diversity for development and shared prosperity,” she said.

The former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said that once approved, she will endeavor towards delivering an effective Secretariat which will be driven by members states’ priorities that optimize and draw on the diverse advantages and the potential of the Commonwealth.

“The Secretariat that I will lead will work with all member states to bolster unity of the Commonwealth family, deploy innovative ways of maintaining existing and forging new partnerships with critical stakeholders,” she said.

Patricia Scotland QC is the 6th Commonwealth Secretary-General and has been in office since April 1, 2016.

Holders of the position usually serve for a period of four years which is renewable once.