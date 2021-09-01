Judge issues arrest warrant against Governor Mutua for contempt of court

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Environment and Lands Court on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest against Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for contempt of court.

Governor Mutua failed to honor a court order issued by Machakos High Court Judge Oscar Angote to pay businessman David Thairu Sh5 million for dumping waste on his land.

The order was issued in a suit filed against the county government for dumping waste in the businessman’s land.

Thairu went to court claiming that Governor Mutua had failed to honor the court orders.

Apart from paying the Sh5 million, the court had also directed the Governor and his county government to remove waste dumped into the parcel of land within Ikuuni hotel in Machakos town.