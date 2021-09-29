Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Takao Saito, who wrote and illustrated hit manga series 'Golgo 13', died of pancreatic cancer © JIJI PRESS/AFP / STR

World

Japan manga artist Takao Saito, ‘Golgo 13’ creator, dies aged 84

Published

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 29 – Manga artist Takao Saito, who created the most prolific Japanese comic-book series of all time “Golgo 13”, has died aged 84, his publisher said Wednesday.

“Golgo 13”, the tale of a legendary professional hitman, was first printed in 1968 and has been adapted into anime series, video games and two live-action films.

The assassin Golgo, also known Duke Togo, is of unknown nationality and carries out his hits around the world, with current affairs often inspiring its plotlines.

Its 201st edition came out in July this year, breaking the Guinness world record for the most volumes ever published of a single manga series.

Saito, who wrote and illustrated the series, died on Friday of pancreatic cancer, according to Shogakukan, the publisher of the anthology magazine “Big Comic” in which “Golgo 13” is serialised.

“We offer our heartfelt respect to Mr Saito’s achievement and offer our deep condolences,” Shogakukan said.

“We plan to continue Golgo 13 in cooperation with his staff, in accordance with his wishes,” it added.

Saito was born in Japan’s western Wakayama prefecture in 1936, and made his manga debut in 1955 with the title “Baron Air”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The success of another of his works called “Typhoon Goro” in 1960 led him to move from Osaka to Tokyo to establish his own production company.

He was also one of the founders of “gekiga”, a realistic genre of manga aimed at adults which began in the 1950s.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to...

2 hours ago

Politics

Fumio Kishida: calm centrist picked as Japan’s next PM

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 29 – Japan’s next leader Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister from a Hiroshima family of politicians, with a...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Japan donates 12 ultra-modern deep freezers to Kenya for COVID vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the country has received a major boost after the Japanese government donated a cold chain...

September 7, 2021

World

British aircraft carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission

Yokosuka (Japan) (AFP), Sep 6 – Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has paid a port call to Japan, in a mission that...

September 6, 2021

World

Tokyo prepares to say farewell to ‘most important’ Paralympics

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 5 – Tokyo prepared to bid a spectacular farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday, as organisers hailed the pandemic-delayed Games as...

September 5, 2021

World

Japan PM Suga to step down this month: party

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 3 – Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run for re-election as party leader this month, effectively...

September 3, 2021