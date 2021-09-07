Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya received ultra-modern deep freezers from the Japanese government on September 7 for covid-19 vaccine storage. /MOSES MUOKI.

Corona Virus

Japan donates 12 ultra-modern deep freezers to Kenya for COVID vaccines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the country has received a major boost after the Japanese government donated a cold chain capacity infrastructure that includes 12 ultra-modern deep freezers.

The deep freezers with a 3 million dose capacity were handed to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday.

He said the freezers will facilitate the storage of vaccines at at temperatures of up to -70 degrees.

Vaccines like Pfizer from the US requires extreme cold temperatures for storage.

“We are extremely thankful to the Japanese government for this donation which will enable us store vaccines safely so as to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Kagwe said.

Kenya currently has AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Pfizer from the US in the coming days.

“As a country we have refused to take up vaccines that have a short life line,” Kagwe said, “Pfizer will be stocked at facilities that can vaccinate 100 people per day.”

Kagwe has announced plans to prioritise hotel staff, people aged 50 years and above and the over 18 year-olds with underlying medical conditions to get covid jabs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Developing story….

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

AGRF 2021 Summit will boost Kenya’s momentum towards food systems transformation

By Peter Munya In the last 10 years, about the exact term of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, Kenya’s population has increased 32 percent...

4 hours ago

BBI

Raila turns to ‘hustlers’ in race to 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has shifted focus of his campaigns to the ‘hustlers’, who are well known in Kenya...

4 hours ago

County News

Raila calls for unity in meeting with boda boda riders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to embrace unity as succession politics take centre stage in the country...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

258 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in Kenya with 8.2pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- The Ministry of Health has reported 258 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 3,137 raising...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Case filed to postpone elections to 2023 citing lack of IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya sep 6 – A case seeking to have next year’s elections postponed to 2023 has been filed citing lack of a substantive...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Laikipia Nature Conservancy under night curfew for major security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way...

20 hours ago

World

British aircraft carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission

Yokosuka (Japan) (AFP), Sep 6 – Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has paid a port call to Japan, in a mission that...

22 hours ago

County News

Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an...

22 hours ago