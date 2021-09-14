IPOA says probing 200 active cases, hails media as a valuable partner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) is pursuing at least 200 active cases of police abuses against civilians, the institution’s Chairperson Anne Makori, has said.

Out of this, 98 cases are in court while 148 cases are currently before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with various recommendations.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday during the Kenya Editors’ Guild Press club luncheon, Makori stated that the collaboration with the media has played a key role in enabling the institution achieve success in conviction.

Notable cases successfully investigated by IPOA recently is the murder of two Kianjokoma brothers in Embu, leading to the arrest and prosecution of six police officers.

“It is partly from your journalistic efforts that IPOA has ensured 13 successful convictions, has 98 cases before court with a further 148 cases before the DPP besides having completed a further 3,022 investigation cases. This underscores our determination to do our work, and our partial dependence on your reportage for successful investigations,” she said.

According to the July- December performance report, IPOA received and processed 1,557 complaints, conducted 330 investigations and inspected 142 police facilities. It also monitored 53 police operations during the period.

The IPOA chairperson called on the media to support the institution in the campaign to realize police reforms in the country.

Makori stated that they attribute most of their convictions because of the media adding that most of the cases involve police misconduct.

“To date the authority has achieved many investigative achievements that you the media are responsible for bringing to our attention. The majority of this achievements concern the police officers who infringe on citizens their right or otherwise fail to carry out their work lawfully,” she said.

She further said that IPOA has set in place mechanisms for monitoring police operations and investigating complaints through technical staff recruitment, capacity building besides investment in ICT related solutions over the last two years to ensure successful convictions.

In regards to the upcoming elections, Makori stated that the Authority has partnered with other state and non-state agencies involved in electioneering efforts to ensure a synergetic approach to the management of the 2022 elections.

The IPOA chairperson stated that collaboration with other institutions is critical in proving justice to Kenyans.

“As an institution, it is our firm belief that a multi-institutional approach is the critical ingredient we need for synergized efforts to offer Kenyans and indeed the whole world in social justice and professional policing service. We desire that we all concert effort towards holding to account all those who threaten or abuse the fundamental freedoms of others; or, fail to guarantee the same,” she said.

She added that the institution had set up a Call Center with a dedicated toll-free number 1559 for registering complaints against police misconduct and called on the media and members of the public to make use of the number for enhanced service.

IPOA was established through an Act of Parliament published in November 2011 to provide for civilian oversight over the work of the police in Kenya. The inaugural Board was sworn into office in June 2012.