Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Fire fighters respond to fire at Prosperity House in Kisumu on September 6, 2021. /OJWANG JOE.

County News

Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an arson, officials have said.

The County Director of Communication Alloice Agger told journalists in Kisumu that there was a high possibility of an arson attack, citing preliminary investigations.

“Following investigations launched by law enforcement agencies regarding the fire that gutted part of the 9th floor of Prosperity House on Sunday, prima facie evidence so far gathered reveal high possibility of arson,” he said.

Agger assured the public that the county government in collaboration with the relevant authorities are undertaking investigations.

“In the meantime, the County Government requests the public to remain calm while the team carries out its work thoroughly and professionally to get to the bottom of this incident,” he said.

Nothing was salvaged from the Lands and Urban Planning offices during the 3 pm fire incident.

Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko who addressed the press after the incident confirmed that office computers and other documents were destroyed.

Ouko promised a thorough investigations into the incident that happened a year after a similar incident at the building.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year, fire ravaged finance department destroying vital information relating to pending bills to contractors.

The fire was also declared an arson at the time but nobody was arrested and the conclusion of investigations was not shared to the public.

Prosperity House holds offices for the Regional Commissioner, County Commissioner, Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Huduma Center, Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) among others.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’ s office which was housed in the building was early this year moved to City Hall leaving that of his Deputy Dr Mathwes Owili at the building.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Show Kenyans the source of your wealth, Jubilee party tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – The ruling Jubilee Party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to explain the source of his wealth acquired...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tuju to Ruto: You have crossed the line, tame your allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has asked Deputy President William Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on...

2 hours ago

BBI

Mt Kenya’s political eruption: What is Karua, Kiunjuri, Kanini Kega and others up to?

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Mount Kenya is erupting, politically, as the country draws closer to August 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and...

2 hours ago

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

22 hours ago

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

1 day ago

County News

Tom Odege re-elected Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 5 – Tom Odege was on Sunday re-elected unopposed as the Kenya Union of Civil Servants Secretary General. This is after...

1 day ago