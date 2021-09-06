Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an arson, officials have said.

The County Director of Communication Alloice Agger told journalists in Kisumu that there was a high possibility of an arson attack, citing preliminary investigations.

“Following investigations launched by law enforcement agencies regarding the fire that gutted part of the 9th floor of Prosperity House on Sunday, prima facie evidence so far gathered reveal high possibility of arson,” he said.

Agger assured the public that the county government in collaboration with the relevant authorities are undertaking investigations.

“In the meantime, the County Government requests the public to remain calm while the team carries out its work thoroughly and professionally to get to the bottom of this incident,” he said.

Nothing was salvaged from the Lands and Urban Planning offices during the 3 pm fire incident.

Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko who addressed the press after the incident confirmed that office computers and other documents were destroyed.

Ouko promised a thorough investigations into the incident that happened a year after a similar incident at the building.

Last year, fire ravaged finance department destroying vital information relating to pending bills to contractors.

The fire was also declared an arson at the time but nobody was arrested and the conclusion of investigations was not shared to the public.

Prosperity House holds offices for the Regional Commissioner, County Commissioner, Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Huduma Center, Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) among others.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’ s office which was housed in the building was early this year moved to City Hall leaving that of his Deputy Dr Mathwes Owili at the building.