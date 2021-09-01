Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The accident and emergency wing of Kenya's oldest hospital, the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), in Nairobi

County News

Innovation key to improved blood collection in hospitals and centres

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – During the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) experienced a major shortage of blood supplies and had to use innovative ways of mobilizing blood donors.

KNBTS says it used to collect about 450 pints of blood every day.

However, with the onset of COVID-19 in the country, the situation has changed, and this has dropped by between 70 and 80 percent.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services, LifeBank and KNBTS set out a blood donation campaign which also saw the launch of a Smart Blood Collection Center at the Mama Lucy.

The Smart Bank uses technology to provide easy access and real-time availability of blood and is able to collect 10 units of blood daily.

“The smart center is doing a great job, as we used to send the patients family for blood donations, but now the blood is easily sourced,” explained Fatihiya Swaleh, who is in charge of Lab at the Mama Lucy Hospital.

On blood donations, Swaleh noted that the exercise has been greatly affected by Covid-19 but assured that blood supplies are being met.

“Also, public hospitals with the larger East lands area have benefited from the set-up and enjoyed free logistics of blood when being delivered to them,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second such public blood collection facility in Kenya apart from the Blood Transfusion Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), aims to meet the monthly demands at the facility that is between 400-500 units of blood.

“What we do is to close the gap between the demand for blood and hospitals with patients who are in urgent need of blood. We built the blood bank at Mama Lucy to enhance universal access for patients and be of service to the Nation,” Philip Nyabera, CEO LifeBank Kenya noted.

Before setting up the centre, the only mode of blood donation was through family replacements. This meant that the patient’s relatives would walk to KNBTS at KNH to donate blood for transfusion.

This was not sustainable since most relatives could not afford the trip to and fro and some resorted to walking all the way only to find that the official working hours were over.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital required 480 pints per month to meet the transfusion requirement but received barely 50% of the required threshold and this meant that patients lost lives due to the shortages.

“With the launch of SmartBank we have seen a considerable improvement in the number of lives saved and we currently do not have any blood-related deaths due to the ease of access and accessibility to blood and its products,” Nyabera noted.

LifeBank has partnered with KNBTS and other partners in 8 major blood drives with other Pop-up drives to supplement the national reserves

“This has been actualized through community mobilization and outreaches in the community that has made it easier for the population to donate and save lives close to their homes,” he said.

LifeBank currently work with 61 hospitals with the number growing by day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is estimated that in every 10 minutes about 7 Kenyans need blood.

Blood shortages are a critical issue in Kenya. In 2019, the KNBTS collected only 16% of the 1 million units the country needed.

Global health experts believe that one of the reasons behind this shortage is the absence of a culture of donating blood in the country; another is funding gaps.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) cut its support to the country’s blood services, which provided the majority of its financing, leaving the nation unprepared to plug the gap.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

All eyes on Parliament as Matiangi appears over Ruto’s security

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will shed light on circumstances that led to the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU)...

20 mins ago

Corona Virus

‘Mu’ the new coronavirus variant may be lethal than Delta

Geneva (AFP), Sep 1 – The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as “Mu”, which was first...

2 hours ago

World

Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

Kabul (AFP), Aug 31 – The hardline Islamist Taliban celebrated their total return to power on Tuesday with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last...

12 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya posts 565 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Kenya recorded 565 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday raising the country’s caseload to 235, 863. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

13 hours ago

World

Security, logistics, repair: what next for Kabul’s airport?

Kabul (AFP), Aug 31 – With the Taliban in possession of Kabul’s airport after the United States completed its withdrawal on Tuesday, the focus...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Petition filed against GSU withdrawal from DP Ruto’s home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Two Kenyans have filed a petition at the Hi Court against the State’s move to withdraw General Service Unit (GSU)...

14 hours ago

County News

Governors from drought hit counties want the situation declared a national disaster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Governors from drought-hit counties now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare the drought situation a national disaster to facilitate full...

14 hours ago

County News

Plea for 6 cops in Embu brothers’ murder deferred to Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Aug 31 – The High Court has deferred the plea taking for six police officers accused of murdering 2 brothers in Embu...

14 hours ago