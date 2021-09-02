IEBC, TSC nominees set to be sworn-in after appointment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed four new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members following approval by the National Assembly.

The move paves way for the swearing-in ceremony of Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Abonyo which will be presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The four will serve for a period of six years. They were chosen among 36 Kenyans interviewed to fill the positions vacant at IEBC.

They will replace Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and former Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina who resigned from the commission after the 2017 general election.

MPs Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Aden Duale (Garissa Township) Jenipher Shamalla (Nominated MP) and John Mbadi (Suba South) raised concerns that the August 9, 2022 election is fast approaching hence the need to fill vacant positions.

Nominated MP Jenipher Shamalla urged the Commission to enhance its voter education programme to ensure registered voters are sensitized and curb cases on the high percentage of spoiled votes.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) Chairman Muturi Kigano urged the new commissioners to take the challenge thrown to them by MPs and ensure that preparations for the polls are back on track.

This comes after the Commission postponed the opening of tenders for the ballot papers, voter register, and result declaration forms.

President Kenyatta also appointed Nicodemus Dr Ojuma Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon Jelagat, Annceta Wafukho and Salesa Abudo to be members of the Teachers Service Commission for a period of six years.