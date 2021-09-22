Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati indicated the Treasury had only availed Sh26.4 billion leaving the agency with a Sh14.6 billion deficit to attain a fully funded budget of Sh40.9 billion/IEBC

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC says Sh14.4bn budget gap could weaken poll readiness

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Insufficient funding could scuttle critical preparatory activities ahead of the 2022 General Elections, electoral commission has warned.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said it was facing financial constraints in undertaking key operations to facilitate a tamper proof poll.

During an engagement forum with Faith Based Organizations in Nairobi, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati indicated the Treasury had only availed Sh26.4 billion leaving the agency with a Sh14.6 billion deficit to attain a fully funded budget of Sh40.9 billion.

“As a commission we are being exposed to the risk to under-funding,” he said.

The poll agency attributed the estimated budget to a legislative framework governing the electoral process which results in expensive elections.

Requirements under the framework include the capping of maximum registered voters per polling station.

“The law says that you cannot have more than 700 voters in a polling station. We’re now targeting to register more than 6 million voters that will mean we will increase our polling station from 40,833 to 53,000 plus polling station. This means we’ll shall employ more election officials,” Chebukati said.

The poll body explained that delayed funding has previously stalled crucial electoral processes exposing the commission to exploitation by vendors and service providers due to the urgency to adhere to our election cycle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Over the years the funding of the commission has not been adequate and in tandem with the election cycle. This constraints our activities in the procurement process,” he noted.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Cherera picked as IEBC Vice Chairperson at inaugural plenary session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission on Wednesday announced Juliana Cherera as its Vice Chairperson following a plenary session...

7 days ago

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

IEBC targets 6mn voters in continuous registration drive slated for October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has committed to register at least six million new voters in October,...

September 10, 2021

Kenya

Case filed to postpone elections to 2023 citing lack of IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya sep 6 – A case seeking to have next year’s elections postponed to 2023 has been filed citing lack of a substantive...

September 6, 2021

County News

Mudavadi calls out leaders claiming use of Huduma cards in 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...

September 5, 2021

BBI

IEBC appeals CoA quorum threshold ruling at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has lodged at appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of...

September 3, 2021

Kenya

IEBC, TSC nominees set to be sworn-in after appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed four new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members following approval by the National...

September 2, 2021

BBI

IEBC nominees await President Kenyatta’s nod after approval by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of four nominees to fill vacant slots at the Independent Electoral and...

September 2, 2021

Kenya

Court rejects pre-trial scrutiny of Othaya votes

NYERI, Kenya, May 24 – The High Court in Nyeri has rejected an application by Othaya parliamentary loser Peter King’ara seeking an order for...

May 24, 2013