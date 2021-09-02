IEBC nominees await President Kenyatta’s nod after approval by MPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of four nominees to fill vacant slots at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which has been operating with only Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners.

The four nominees include Juliana Whonge Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya.

The approval by 58 members who were present during the Wednesday afternoon Special Sitting, now paves the way for President Uhuru Kenyatta to Gazette the names before the nominees are sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The four are to replace Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former vice-chair Consolata Maina who resigned from the Commission after the 2017 General Election.

MPs Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Aden Duale (Garissa Township) Jenipher Shamalla (Nominated MP) and John Mbadi (Suba South) raised concerns that the August 9, 2022 election is fast approaching hence the need to replace the seats.

Kimunya alerted the new commissioners on the weighty task that awaits them.

He emphasised to the four that the future, peace and stability of the country post August next year depends wholly on the actions the IEBC will take going forward.

“If they can deliver a credible election then there will be peace. If they deliver a doubtful election, we do not want to contemplate what will happen. The ball is in their court,” The Leader of the Majority in the House stated.

Duale on his part questioned MPs calling for the removal of Chebukati where they have been for since the last general elections.

“Let us not discuss three against four, let these seven people move as one and give this country free, fair and credible elections,” the Garissa Township MP stated.

Nominated MP Jenipher Shamalla urged the Commission to enhance its voter education programme to ensure registered voters are sensitized and curb cases on the high percentage of spoiled votes.

“Could there be a possibility that it is deliberately done and it could be a way of rigging. I do not have an answer to that but I do hope that in the event that this House approves the nominee commissioners that they will provide the answers before the next general election,” Shamalla said.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) Chairman Muturi Kigano urged the new commissioners to take the challenge thrown to them by MPs and ensure that preparations for the polls are back on track.

This comes after the Commission postponed the opening of tenders for the ballot papers, voter register, and result declaration forms.

“There have been efforts to re-organise the office of the IEBC headquarters perhaps to forestall any efforts that maybe made by the new incoming Commissioners, we have taken not of that and we are going to call a very urgent retreat once the Commission is fully constituted, so that they can re-organise with everybody being in the know,” Kigano explained.

A section of MPs led by Mbadi, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo have warned that the commission should not undertake any procurement until it is fully constituted and that the chairperson risks being removed.