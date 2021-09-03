BBI
IEBC appeals CoA quorum threshold ruling at the Supreme Court
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed four new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members following approval by the National...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state...
BBI
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of four nominees to fill vacant slots at the Independent Electoral and...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Treasury and Planning Ministry has cautioned Kenyans against information circulating on social media that additional retirement benefits are being availed...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the term of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce ahead of the much anticipated public...