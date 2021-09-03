Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: IEBC Commisioners Justus Abonyo Nyangaya, Irene Cherop,, Boya Molu, Wafula Chebukati (Chairperson), Juliana Chirera, Francis Wanderi and Yakuk Guliye/IEBC

BBI

IEBC appeals CoA quorum threshold ruling at the Supreme Court

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

AG moves to challenge basic structure doctrine at the Supreme Court

10 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC, TSC nominees set to be sworn-in after appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed four new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members following approval by the National...

1 day ago

BBI

Why Ruto is not a hustler but a multibillionaire

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state...

1 day ago

BBI

IEBC nominees await President Kenyatta’s nod after approval by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of four nominees to fill vacant slots at the Independent Electoral and...

1 day ago

Kenya

Treasury says information on additional pension for retired teachers is fake

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Treasury and Planning Ministry has cautioned Kenyans against information circulating on social media that additional retirement benefits are being availed...

2 days ago

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenyatta extends BBI term to formulate implementation roadmap

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the term of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce ahead of the much anticipated public...

December 12, 2019