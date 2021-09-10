Connect with us

The directive was issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi following his visit to the area on Friday/Ministry of Interior

LAIKIPIA INSECURITY

Govt orders reopening of schools in Laikipia beginning Monday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Sep 10 – The government has ordered the reopening of schools in Laikipia beginning Monday, with police officers tasked to guarantee security.

The directive was issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi following his visit to the area on Friday.

Banditry attacks have been on the rise in Laikipia leading to loss of lives and displacement of people.

Hundreds of residents, among them school-going children and women have fled from their homes.

The heavily armed bandits torched a school in Laikipia West, triggering the closure of several schools and paralyzing learning for over 2,000 learners.

To support resumption of learning, CS Matiangi ordered the establishment of a police division at Ol Moran area within the troubled region having gazetted a new sub-county to be headquartered there.

Two additional police stations will also be established in the area to increase police presence in addition to the recruitment of National Police Reservists to be deployed in disturbed areas.

The CS said surveyors will be deployed to the area so as to expedite titling process, as well as to review and recommend action on lapsed leases or those about to.

He said the interior ministry will engage relevant ministries and agencies on the ideal management of the Laikipia conservancy to mitigate its attraction as a conflict hotspot.

In the meantime, Matiangi said the government will provide food and non-food items to displaced families.

CS Matiangi also said the government will help resettle displaced residents.

