Govt okays proposal to cut power bills by 33pc beginning December

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The country’s power utility company is expected to lower consumer tariffs by 33 per cent in a new proposal adopted by government.

The move will see power bills reduce by 33 per cent, with consumers paying a monthly power bill of Sh500 expected to pay Sh330.

“The consequence of the proposed interventions is that a consumer who previously spent Sh500 per month on electricity shall by December 31, 2021 pay Sh330 per month,” a statement released by the President’s Press Office indicated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed the proposal on Wednesday after considering a report submitted by a presidential taskforce on review of power purchase agreements he appointed in March.

“This cost reduction will be achieved through the reduction of the consumer tariffs from an average of Sh24 per kilowatt hour to Sh16 per kilowatt hour which is about two thirds of the current tariff,” State House elaborated.

The taskforce chaired by John Ngumi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company, also recommended the cancelation of all unconcluded power purchase agreements.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) will be required to take a leading role in the formulation of power purchase agreements with Independent Power Producers in future under a new framework proposed by the taskforce.

KPLC is also expected undertake a forensic audit on procurement and system losses resulting from heavy fuel oils and list beneficial owners of independent power producers in its annual reports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here are recommendations made by the taskforce: