March 5, 2021 |Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab during the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache

Capital Health

Govt mulls outreaches to counter vaccine, needle phobia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Ministry of Health is considering rolling out an elaborate outreach program to create awareness on the ongoing national vaccination campaign amid concerns over vaccine and needle phobia.

Needle phobia is considered a major impediment to vaccination efforts worldwide with a recently published Oxford Coronavirus Explanations, Attitudes and Narratives Survey estimating as much as 10 per cent of populations could keep off vaccines as a result.

Kenya had as of August 31 fully vaccinated 804,583 people with an additional 1,968,656 having received their first doses.

The health ministry also noted with concern that about 100,000 people due to receive their record doses failed to honour their appointments for the second and final jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccines which deployed in March is given in two 0.5ml doses administered intramuscularly within an interval of eight to twelve weeks.

“We are working with county governments so that we can reach people who have a phobia for health facilities such as the elderly,” Dr Willis Akhwale who chairs the vaccine deployment taskforce explained told a virtual media roundtable.

“We will have teams from various health facilities going to the communities to register the target population for vaccinations, and once we get the number needed per facility, we will then take mobile clinics to them,” he added.

The government had earmarked to vaccinate 10 million people by December leaving the health ministry with only four months to reach the ambitious target set by President Uhuru Kenyatta in June.

Further the ministry intends to vaccinate the entire adult population of about 26 million people by December 2022.

Kenya is currently deploying the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines with plans to ship in the J&J, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines to bolster vaccine deployment efforts.

