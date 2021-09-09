LAIKIPIA INSECURITY
Governors’ Council calls for deployment of KDF to restore calm in Laikipia
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – At least four suspected bandits were arrested on Wednesday in an ongoing operation against armed herders in Laikipia. Police...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the government will help in resettling displaced residents after recent attacks in Laikipia....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep – Tiaty legislator William Kamket and ex-Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel have been arrested over growing tension in Laikipia where ten...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary CS Fred Matiangi has said the government is taking a broader approach to address the Laikipia conflict which...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way...