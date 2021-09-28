Connect with us

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba was named Director General of the Communications Authority (CA) on September 29, 2021.

Kenya

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba named CA Director General

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Former electoral commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has been appointed the new Director General of the Communications Authority (CA).

Chiloba’s appointment was announced by the authority’s board late Monday, sparking mixed reactions on social media on his tenure at the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The Board of the Communications Authority wishes to announce the appointment of Ezra Chiloba Simiyu to the position of the Director General of the Communications Authority for a renewable period of four years,” CA’s Board Chairman Kembi Gitura.

He replaces Francis Wangusi who left office unceremoniously in 2019. Mercy Wanjau has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

 

Developing story….

