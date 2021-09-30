First Lady Margaret Kenyatta calls for concerted efforts to protect children online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts through advocacy and regulation to promote safe online space for children, youth and the vulnerable in the country.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday during the launch of the second phase of the child online protection campaign at the Communication Authority, the First Lady said that the growth and evolution of the internet, has led to increase in cybercrime which has exposed the children and the youth to danger.

“This initiative comes at a time when we have witnessed and celebrated the benefits of the internet around the world. There have however been security concerns that have arisen despite the numerous gains brought about by the growing use of the information superhighway,” she said.

The First Lady stated that the risks and challenges brought about by the internet will require robust efforts to regulate its use.

She said that the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country on March 2020 has also led to further rise in the dangers of children and the vulnerable online.

“The pandemic brought an unexpected, accelerated and unexpected exposure to the internet which for many of us has also imposed new challenges. It has changed how we work, communicate, how children work and how our youth have started to own and grow their social and economic space. The pandemic has also made us realize how far we have come on the internet journey and how vulnerable we can be,” the First Lady said.

While emphasizing the importance of the initiative, the First Lady lauded the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs and Communication Authority of Kenya for their role as ICT regulators and for executing their mandate in consumer protection of communication services.

Outgoing Acting Director General at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Mercy Wanjau who also spoke at the event stated that the internet has become an essential tool during the COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that the internet society reported a surge of 70 percent in internet usage in 2020 which rose following lockdowns and other COVID -19 containment measures imposed around the world.

“Kenya was no exception, from the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 up to December 2020, data from CAK indicated an average increase of four percent in internet subscriptions. Many people relied on the internet for various purposes but mostly for education, work an entertainment among others and this remains the case today and could continue to be witnessed,” said Wanjau.

Joe Mucheru, the Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary said internet penetration in the country currently stands at 85 percentage adding that the initiative requires a combined effort to find the lasting solution for a safer online environment.

“We must and should dig very deep if we are to tame the runaway societal moral decline brought by the internet globally, and in particular its negative impact on our children. We cannot live without the internet in fact, the United Nations affirms that the universal access to the internet is now a human right,” he said.

He added that the number of smartphones in the country had risen increasing internet accessibility to the remotest parts of the country.

The ICT CS stated that every stakeholder should play a role in ensuring child protection from the dangers of the internet adding that there was a need for gatekeepers for the new digital world.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the children and youth comprise the highest percentage of the population in the country adding that they are the most vulnerable to dangers of the internet.

Koome further said that the government has a duty of ensuring child online safety in the country and there was need to design policies that protect children online.

She called for all the relevant stakeholders to fast-track the implementation of the Children’s bill 2021 for the sake of children in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that her office is ready to support the fight against online and offline violation of any persons including children and the youth.

“We will work with all actors in the justice sector to ensure a robust enforcement of the law, to ensure protection of children against abuse which is perpetrated through online platforms,” she said.

She further added that they will target parents and guardians in the campaign to sensitize them on the dangers of social media.