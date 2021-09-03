Connect with us

March 5, 2021 |Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab during the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Find the updated list of accredited COVID-19 vaccination centres here

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has updated the list of accredited vaccination centres in efforts to enhance the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Find the list here.

