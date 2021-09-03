Executive should process complaints against judges through JSC: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has insisted that complains by the executive arm of government against judicial officers must be processed through the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) framework.

Koome who spoke to Capital in the Morning on Friday as she began a series of media engagements to mark 100 days in office said dramatic arrests of judges only serve to undermine the judiciary.

The Chief Justice was referring to the arrest of Justices Said Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in July. No charges were preferred by the State.

The directorate also dramatically arrested Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in August 2018 in a case which later collapsed.

Article 172 of the Constitution tasks the JSC with the mandate to “receive complaints against, investigate and remove from office or otherwise discipline registrars, magistrates, other judicial officers and other staff of the Judiciary.”

