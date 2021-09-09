Ex-teacher takes oath as Wajir DG amid contention over Muktar’s reign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Hashim Musa Yussuf, a former secondary school teacher has been sworn in as the third deputy governor of Wajir after the county assembly approved his nomination.

Hashim who worked as a teacher at Ahmed Liban Day Mixed Secondary School replaces Ahmed Ali Muktar who took over the leadership mantle following the impeachment of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud by the Senate in May.

Yussuf took the oath of office on Wednesday in an event that was graced by Muktar, Wajir Abdullahi Ali, Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali, Wajir West Member of Parliament Ahmed Kolosh and Tarbaj’s Ahmed Bashane, Wajir South’s Mohamud Sheikh Mohamed among others.

Speaking at the inauguration Hashim promised to work towards improving the livelihoods of the residents in the county.

“As I stand before you today, I would like to affirm that I will work closely with the governor and work tirelessly round the clock to make sure that the expectations of the people of Wajir are not only met but are exceeded,” he said.

Muktar touted Yussuf as a hardworking and dedicated individual adding that he brings with him rich work experience from the public sector which will be beneficial to the residents.

“I am very certain you will bring on board the wealth of experience and expertise from the public service and replicate the same in the county government administration,” he said.

Hashim said that county development will be achieved through cooperation from the county assembly, the national government and other stakeholders.

Muktar appealed to the county leadership and the residents to support the new deputy governor in executing his duties and reduce the current leadership tensions.

The swearing in of Yusuf comes at a time when Wajir County has been embroiled in leadership wrangles after Mohamud secured orders reinstating him to office.

The court granted stay orders which directed that he remains the governor until the case is heard and determined.

However, Muktar who served as Mohamud’s deputy was sworn in as the county’s third governor amid jostling by different political factions in the county.

On Tuesday, Mohamud who was accompanied by Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Kassim stormed the county offices where he declared himself the substantive governor.

“I am happy today to be accompanied by Kassim and other leaders from Wajir who are here to witness my return to the office by law, not by force. I would like to tell the people of Wajir to forget about what happened and focus on the problems of our people such as the ongoing drought,” he said.

In response to the “takeover”, Muktar said that the move by the governor was illegal adding that he had reported the matter to security agencies.

“The former Governor of Wajir County, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud today broke into my office. The penal code on vandalism is very clear on such matters. As I officially lodge a complaint to the National Police Service on this act, vandalism on a government office is illegal and amounts to treasonous charges,” said Muktar in a statement.

Muktar added that the Mohamud breached the laid-out security procedures of accessing a government premises when he stormed the office.

On Wednesday, security officers blocked the road to Wajir County offices, allowing only employees to access the building. Reports indicated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had summoned some people for questioning following the move by Mohamud’s invasion of county offices.