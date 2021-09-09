Ex-Capital FM presenter Anita Nderu weds American fiancè

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Former Capital FM Kenya presenter Anita Nderu has said ‘I Do’ to her American fiancè Barret Raftery.

The private wedding ceremony was held this afternoon at Mukima house, a luxury country house with spectacular views of Mount Kenya, situated in Meru County.

The lovebirds walked down the aisle in the presence of their close family and friends. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her parents, Mr and Mrs Kinyanjui Nderu. The wedding was officiated by one groom’s childhood friends from America, Vlad Khyakin, who’s a rabbi.

The wedding party consisted of bride’s sister Vanessa Nderu and cousin Sarah Hassan, a popular actress. The line up however had a little twist, instead of a maid of honor, Anita chose to have a man of honor, one of her best friends and Capital FM employee, Duncan Ndirangu. Barret on the other hand had his sister Heather Raftery by his side as his best woman.

News of Anita’s traditional wedding ceremony (riracio) lit up the internet earlier this week. The ruracio, a well kept secret till the news broke, took place on Sunday, September 5, at the Fort Smith Gardens in Loresho.

The elated bride captioned one of her ruracio photos on Instagram saying “Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness.”

Anita showed off her new man in February 2021 after her 31st birthday party in a now deleted Instagram post.

The bubbly media personality has worked as a news presenter/ radio host at Capital FM and a TV presenter at NTV for The Trend’s #TTTT and Teen Republik. She is also an influencer, events MC and the host of her cooking show, The Overdressed Cook.

She had previously dated popular Nairobi disc jockey Dj SunMan for about seven years.