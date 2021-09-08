Africa
Ethiopian government warns rebel forces not to mislead int’l community on humanitarian issues
Popular
More on Capital News
Africa
Conakry (AFP), Sep 7 – Putschists in Guinea have pledged to release “political detainees” held under ex-president Alpha Conde, with the regional bloc ECOWAS...
Africa
GUINEA, Sep 5 – Turmoil engulfed the impoverished west African nation of Guinea again on Sunday as army putschists said they had captured the...
Corona Virus
ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...
Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept 3 – Ethiopia said on Saturday that more than 150 aid trucks had entered war-torn Tigray over the past two days,...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Salabani Primary School, which was destroyed by floods in Baringo County earlier this year has received a new lease...
Africa
Lagos (AFP), Sep 2 – Nigerian gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped 73 students after storming a high school in the northwest of the country in...
World
Buenos Aires (AFP), Sep 2 – Social media giant Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development,...
Fifth Estate
On 22nd July this year, I attended the handover ceremony of tractors and an ambulance donated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to...