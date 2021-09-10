Estonian leader to participate in street cleanup initiative in Nairobi on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Visiting Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid is on Saturday scheduled to participate in a cleanup exercise in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

President Kaljulaid is in the country for a 3-day state visit.

The cleanup event which will be held along Kijabe Street is organized by Let’s Do It Kenya, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), National Olympics Committee of Kenya and other partners.

“It is an honour for us to host President Kersti Kaljulaid at our cleanup event. Her visit is timely as we are just getting set to mark world cleanup day next week,” said Let’s Do It Kenya Founder Christine Sayo.

The event comes at a time when Kenya is preparing to join the world in marking World Clean-up Day on September 18, 2021.

The visiting leader and Head of Let’s Do It Network Heidi Solba who is part of the Estonian Delegation commended Kenya on her continued commitment towards championing a clean world through initiatives such as the plastics ban.

“Within the Let’s Do It World network, we look at Kenya as an example worth being emulated by the rest of the World. Data from our World Cleanup Day events since 2018 has shown that Kenya is a country whose citizens and leadership prioritize waste management,” said Solba.

World Clean Up Day is an initiative of Let’s Do It World headquartered in Estonia whose aim is to mobilize citizens across the globe to unite together to clean up the entire world in just one day.

The day is commemorated every third Saturday of September.

To achieve this ambitious goal Let’s Do It World works through its national coordinators spread across 185 countries in the world, Kenya included.

Through its affiliate, Let’s Do It Kenya, Let’s Do It World has successfully organized World Clean-up Day events in Kenya since 2018.