EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo holds talks with Energy CAS Zachary Ayieko

Published

PICTURE STORY: Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria hosted the Ministry of Energy Chief Administrative Secretary Zachary Ayieko at the EPRA offices in Nairobi on September 24, 2021.

They discussed developments made by the Authority in the energy sector and the efforts to accelerate electricity access in the country.

September 23, 2021: Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria (R) hosted the Ministry of Energy Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zachary Ayieko (L) at the EPRA offices in Nairobi. They discussed developments made by the Authority in the energy sector and the efforts to accelerate electricity access in the country. /COURTESY.

