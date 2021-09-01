Connect with us

September 1, 2021 | Citizen Services Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho (left) and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (right) appear before a parliamentary committee on security/Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have to be gazetted as a State lodge to qualify for GSU protection.

Matiangi who was responding to questions on the withdrawal of the GSU unit guarding the Deputy President’s residence in Karen, and private residences across the country, said the Administration Police was competent enough to manage security around the installations.

Matiangi told a parliamentary committee on security on Wednesday that Ruto retained his close protection unit comprised of Presidential Escort Unit with a total of 74 officers.

He said the second layer of security comprising of GSU was changed to Administration Police after consultations among national security agencies.

Matiangi said a total of 257 officers guard installations of interest to the Deputy President including a hangar at Wilson airport and his farms.

More to follow…

